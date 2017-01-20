Housing co-op puts tenants up in hotel after asbestos discovered

Six families displaced by asbestos concerns at a Calgary housing co-op say they have now been offered hotel rooms and spending money, but still have many questions for their landlord.



Metro spoke with one of the tenants, whose identity we’ve agreed to protect. The mother of two young children said so far she’s been offered two weeks in a hotel and $300.



“It doesn’t even have a kitchenette,” she said. “They said they aren’t going to give us any more money until maybe next week, so the $300 has to last us to keep buying fast food.”



The housing co-op told six tenants they had to leave after conducting inspections and air quality testing in the units. The tenant we spoke with said the co-op would not tell them the results of those tests.



A letter from Hunter Estates to the six affected tenants said remediation work could be completed by March 31.



When contacted, Hunter Estates Housing Co-op directed Metro to their lawyer, Kirk Mason.



Mason was unable to answer any questions about the nature of the asbestos contamination or how the matter was being handled.



“I can’t answer particulars as to what the legalities are for Hunter (Estates) or for co-op members,” he said. “That’s all subject to privilege. I can tell you everything is in the process of begin fully discovered and fully assessed.”



He added that Hunter Estates is taking the issue very seriously.



Tian Faiz, press secretary to Service Alberta Minister Stephanie McLean, said Albertans facing a situation such as this can call the province’s consumer protection line at ‪1-877-427-4088.



“In this situation, we understand remediation work is underway to ensure safe living conditions,” she said. “We are actively working with this family to provide them the help they need to determine if they can to get out of their lease or to seek compensation from the landlord.”