Several bloody footprints found at crime scene in Calgary triple murder
A
A
Share via Email
Calgary police found several bloody footprints when they began an investigation into the disappearance of a couple and their missing grandson in 2014.
Calgary Police Sgt. Lynn Gallen is testifying at the first-degree murder trial of Douglas Garland.
The forensic footwear expert told the court that when examining the residence of Alvin and Kathy Liknes, investigators found several footprints and a test found they all contained blood.
A footwear database identified the shape as a size 13 Dr. Scholls shoe.
Gallen said the initial search of the home was limited to only looking for five-year-old Nathan O'Brien, who police hoped was still alive, until a search warrant was signed.
Garland faces three counts of first-degree murder, but the bodies have not been recovered.