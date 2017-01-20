News / Calgary

Bloody shoe prints from Liknes home match shoebox found at Garland farm

Using a pair of shoes purchased at Walmart for comparison, investigators were able to find many similarities between footwear impressions at Liknes home

Footprint impressions found in the garage of the Likneses home.

Bloody footprints found at the Liknes home match the make and model of the kind of shoe investigators found a box for at Douglas Garland’s home, according to a Calgary Police Service footwear expert.

Douglas Garland, 56, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of five-year-old Nathan O’Brien and his grandparents Alvin and Kathy Liknes in June 2014. He pleaded not guilty to all three counts Monday.

Sgt. Lynn Gallen, a forensic crime scene officer and expert in footwear and footwear impressions, testified in the trial Friday.

“With this case there was a different kind of urgency,” said Gallen, telling court they first searched the home for Nathan before beginning to retrieve evidence.

Bloody partial footprint found at front entrance of Liknes home.

Gallen told the court, and showed them photos, of multiple bloody footprints and partial footprints found at the Liknes home.

“The footwear impression we were seeing appeared to be in blood and they can be quite delicate, so we marked what we could,” Gallen said of the forensic team’s initial evidentiary walkthrough of the home.

While in the home, Gallen said they found impressions throughout, including in the entryway for the front door, the kitchen and the attached garage.

Footprint after being sprayed with LCV chemical that turns blood dark purple.

Gallen explained that after pulling a partial impression, she sent it off to SICAR (Shoeprint Image Capture and Retrieval), a footwear impression database.

“Within half an hour there was a possible match,” she said, adding, that the match was for three different shoes—one of which was a Dr. Scholl’s Delta 2 W13—the shoe was one of three shoeboxes found at the Garland home.

Det. Clark Budd was then sent to a Walmart to retrieve a pair of these shoes in the same size, which Gallen then used to make comparable test impressions using black powder and transfer paper.

After spraying the impressions at the Likneses home with a chemical that turns blood dark purple, Gallen said many of the footprints were better revealed and she was able to overlay the test impressions for comparison.

"The elements are the same design," Gallen said. "They do correspond in shape and size."

Gallen will continue with her testimony Friday afternoon. Court is also expected to hear from an officer involved in the arrest of Garland.

