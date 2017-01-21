Calgary's Ask Her campaign sets sights on October election

Around 50 people flocked to the Calgary Women's Centre on Saturday morning, as candidates and current politicians from several levels of government spoke about the importance of women in politics, and how they can make the number of women even in government even greater.

Premier Rachel Notley started the ball rolling on the provincial side when it comes to women in cabinet positions, with the majority of her key portfolios handled by women, while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau moved the needle even further than his predecessor when he named the first fully gender neutral federal cabinet.

Ask Her board member Sarah Elder-Chamanara said she is thrilled with the movement thus far, but fears social media may still be a stumbling block for those looking to throw their hat into the political ring.

"You open yourself up to people commenting on a lot of things. Things that are both offside and onside. Which is fair," Elder-Chamanara said

"Constructive criticism I think should be welcomed in politics, it's one thing to become personal, and it crosses the line," she added.

With just two women city councillors in Calgary, Elder-Chamanara said the time is right, however, to shake those fears and push the issue forward.

"Movements don't happen when groups of people are isolated, it's about inclusively," she said.

"We want everyone to help us where we want to go," she added.