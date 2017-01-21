Calgary police looking for three suspects in relation to violent robbery

Calgary police are looking for three suspects following a violent robbery in the city's southeast.

Authorities believe during the early morning hours of Jan. 8 a man responding to an online personal ad visited the victim at his home. Shortly after, the man produced a firearm and held the victim against his will.

Another man and woman then joined the suspect, and the trio allegedly assaulted and robbed the victim.

The victim was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

CPS said two of the three suspects have been identified and are currently wanted on warrants for the incident.

Bradley Zehr, 31, and Caitlyn Weimer, 25, are both wanted on warrants for aggravated assault, unlawful confinement and unlawfully being in a dwelling.

Zehr is described as Caucasian, 5’ 5” tall, with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Weimer is described as Caucasian, 5”5” tall, with a medium build, brown eyes, and brown hair.