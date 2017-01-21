Hundreds in Calgary rally to support Women's March

An estimated 4,000 people attended the Women's March in Calgary, showing solidarity with other Women's March rallies held around the world.

Crowds were 10 to 15 deep, wrapped around Olympic Plaza in the downtown core.



Reports of a quarter of a million people marching in Washington buoyed the spirits of local participants. Chants of "women's rights are human rights" filled the air.

Organizer Ashley Bristowe says the march is about muchmore than President Donald Trump.

"Although it may have begun in opposition to something happening south of the border, we are looking at Canada being open to this kind of thing," she said.

"We've seen which way it can go, and we want to change it before the tipping point."

Bristowe was also thrilled to see a large number of men at the event, adding that male allies have vital roles to play in the fight for equality.

"Men play a central role in the movement, of course," Bristowe said. "Feminist isn't just a word to apply to women. Anyone who believes that women have equal rights is a feminist. It doesn't matter if you self-apply that label."

Councillor Druh Farrell, who was able to blend in with the crowd, was taken aback by the sheer size of the movement.

"It's important we stand for women, who are experiencing discrimination around the world. However, it's not just about women, it's about human rights," Farrell said.

"It took a crisis to wake a lot of people up, and I think you're seeing the outcome today," she added.