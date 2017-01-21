WHL Roundup: Matthew Phillips' big night leads Royals over Hitmen

CALGARY — Matthew Phillips had three goals and an assist and Vladimir Bobylev scored once and set up three more as the Victoria Royals toppled the Calgary Hitmen 7-2 on Friday in Western Hockey League action.

Regan Nagy, Chaz Reddekopp and Ralph Jarratt also scored as the Royals (26-18-4) built up a 4-0 lead en route to their fourth win in a row. Griffen Outhouse made 25 saves for the victory.

Beck Malenstyn and Matteo Gennaro found the back of the net for Calgary (17-21-6). Kyle Dumba started in goal but was yanked after allowing five goals on 16 shots in 27:14 of action. Trevor Martin made 13 saves in relief.

Victoria went 0 for 3 on the power play while Calgary scored once on four chances with the man advantage.

---

RAIDERS 3 REBELS 2

RED DEER, Alta. — Jordy Stallard scored once and set up two more as Prince Albert snapped its 11-game losing streak by edging the Rebels.

Nicholas Sanders stopped 40-of-42 shots while Parker Kelly and Brayden Pachal supplied the rest of the offence for the Raiders (9-34-5).

Michael Spacek and Evan Polei scored for Red Deer (20-20-7), which is on a four-game slide. Lasse Petersen turned away 24-of-27 shots in defeat.

---

TIGERS 8 PATS 5

REGINA — Steve Owre had two goals and two assists and Chad Butcher tacked on three helpers as Medicine Hat beat the Pats.

John Dahlstrom, Zach Fischer and Mark Rassell added a pair of goals each for the Tigers (31-14-1). Michael Bullion made 26 saves in 37:24 of relief for the win. Nick Schneider started in net but was pulled after giving up three goals on 10 shots.

Sam Steel scored once and set up three for Regina (29-6-7), who got a pair of goals from Dawson Leedahl. Adam Brooks and Jeff De Wit also scored while Max Paddock stopped 28-of-35 shots in defeat.

---

BLADES 3 WHEAT KINGS 2 (SO)

SASKATOON — Josh Paterson scored the shootout winner and Logan Flodell made 32 saves through 65 minutes as the Blades edged Brandon for their fourth win in a row.

Braylon Shmyr and Caleb Fantillo scored in regulation to give Saskatoon (19-22-6) a 2-0 lead after 40 minutes.

Stelio Mattheos and Tanner Kaspick responded in the third period for the Wheat Kings (22-17-5) to force overtime. Logan Thompson turned away 32 shots in a losing cause.

---

GIANTS 5 ROCKETS 4

VANCOUVER — Ty Ronning struck twice and James Malm had a goal and three assists as the Giants handed Kelowna its third loss in a row.

Tristyn DeRoose and Brayden Watts also scored and Ryan Kubic made 26 saves as Vancouver (16-26-3) snapped a six-game losing streak.

Calvin Thurkauf, Cal Foote, Kyle Topping and Rodney Southam scored for the Rockets (26-16-4), who got a 20-save outing from Brody Salmond.

---

SILVERTIPS 1 THUNDERBIRDS 0

EVERETT, Wash. — Carter Hart made 33 saves as the Silvertips blanked Seattle.

Everett (29-6-8) got its lone goal from Orrin Centazzo in the first period.

Rylan Toth stopped 13-of-14 shots for the Thunderbirds (24-15-4), who had their win streak ended at six games.

---

BLAZERS 4 WINTERHAWKS 3 (SO)

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Connor Ingram made 33 saves and Lane Bauer scored the lone goal of the shootout as the Blazers beat Portland for their third straight win.

Garrett Pilon, Nic Holowko and Rudolfs Balcers supplied the goals in regulation for Kamloops (28-16-3).

Keoni Texeira, Joachim Blichfeld and Colton Veloso scored for the Winterhawks (22-20-3), who have dropped four in a row. Cole Kehler made 30 saves in defeat.

---

WARRIORS 2 COUGARS 1

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Zach Sawchenko stopped 34 shots as Moose Jaw held on to beat the Cougars.

Spencer Bast and Brett Howden built up a 2-0 lead for the Warriors (28-12-7).

Colby McAuley got one back for Prince George (33-13-2), which saw its five-game win streak come to an end. Ty Edmonds made 20 saves in defeat.

---

AMERICANS 7 ICE 4

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Parker AuCoin had two goals and two assists and Nolan Yaremko added a goal and two helpers as Tri-City downed Kootenay for its seventh win in a row.

Brett Leason, Morgan Geekie and Kyle Olsen had a goal and an assist each for the Americans (29-17-3) and Juuso Valimaki scored once. Evan Sarthou made 25 saves for the victory.

Austin Wellsby struck twice for the Ice (11-28-8) while Brett Davis had the other. Starter Payton Lee gave up four goals on 12 shots before giving way to Jakob Walter, who made 10 saves in 30:05 of relief.