Calgarian cast as Ewan McGregor’s daughter in Fargo season 3

Calgary actress Caitlynne Medrek has only shot one episode as part of Fargo season 3’s cast, but it’s been a blast so far.

And why wouldn’t it be – she’s playing the part of Ewan McGregor’s daughter.

“He is everything you would dream of your role models and idols being,” she exclaimed. “So sweet, so down to earth, so nice. I felt like he really embodied that dad I’d want to have as my character. I can’t wait to work with him more.”

Medrek originally auditioned for the role in October of last year, and like many casting calls, time went by without her hearing a word.

Then in December she got the call.

The previous two seasons of Fargo were filmed in Alberta, and this the third season in the anthology series is no exception. Filming began earlier this month and the cameras are rolling away.

For Medrek, Calgary has grown into a city full of opportunities, with a vast array of westerns, television shows and horror films shooting in the city and the mountains.

And the community is very welcoming.

“I think there’s a lot of opportunity here for actors to make their own work when there isn’t a lot of work available,” she said. “There’s a lot of community support.”