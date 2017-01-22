Calgary council gets update on Olympic bid process Monday

Council is getting its first report of how the Calgary Bid Exploration Committee’s (CBEC) work is progressing, but some of the most interesting documents remain under wraps for now.

Councillors, but not the pubic, will get a peek at the feasibility assessment, which is an attempt to get an overall cost of hosting the Olympic and Paralympic games. The committee will then compare that number against available funding sources.

The report does have a broad overview of how this will be calculated. It takes into account economic costs but also economic and social value, and suggests if the gains are equal to or greater than the city’s net cost, that could green-light a bid.

University of Calgary economist Trevor Tombe notes that early in the process, the Calgary Sport Tourism Authority put forward some very optimistic numbers of what the economic benefits from hosting would be.

Tombe said from an economics standpoint, those numbers are always overinflated because they don’t take into account unintended costs.

“I hope that they take the economic valuation component of this more seriously than the initial estimates put forward by the Calgary Sport tourism authority,” said Tombe.

The public will also not get to see a detailed report of how CBEC is spending the $5 million allocated in July to study the feasibility of hosting the 2026 Winter Olympics.

What you will see is the high level breakdown of that spending. Administration notes that while CBEC has received in-kind donations of services, space and equipment, there are no philanthropists stepping up to help pay for the study.

Coun. Evan Woolley said the bid exploration process right now is just a fraction of what the actual bid could cost – an estimated $50 million. And even then, there’s the risk of losing to another city.

“We haven’t really asked Calgarians thoroughly if they’re interested in us taking that on or not,” he said.

Woolley said the assessment of sports facilities needed to be done anyway, but he can’t see the city moving forward with a bid unless the provincial and federal governments step up to pay much of that cost.

“We’re trying to tighten the belt and run a lean organization, if there’s something that we want to do, something else has to come off the table,” said Woolley.

Coun. Druh Farrell, who has been opposed to hosting from the start,thinks the province could put an end to the speculation right away.