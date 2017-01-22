Calgary's homeless get a taste of Scottish hospitality

You’re probably familiar with his famous song Auld Lang Syne, the ever-popular New Year’s Eve tune.

Several hundred people at the Calgary Drop-In and Rehab Centre (DI) enjoyed highland dancers, bagpipes, and a hearty Scottish meal at the annual Robbie Burns dinner put on by the St. Andrew-Caledonian Society of Calgary.

Robbie Burns was a Scottish poet and lyricist who died in 1796.

Sunday was New Brunswick native and DI client Robert Damery’s first Robbie Burns dinner.

Damery's family came to Canada from Cork, Ireland in 1846. He remembered the music his two older brothers used to play in their pipe bands.

“I grew up with the pipe bands, I love it,” Damery said.

He’s fully aware of the ingredients in haggis – a traditional Scottish pudding full of sheep’s pluck, oatmeal, spices, and served in a sheep stomach encasing.

Damery was more than ready.

“I’m not afraid of it,” he said.

Robbie Burns set many of his poems to well-known tunes, so people of the day would know how to sing along.

Leela Aheer sang a few songs from Burns’ repertoire for the crowd.

“Music brings people together, it’s a reason to gather – if I can provide something that helps bring the whole event together, I just feel really honoured,” the Wildrose MLA for Chestermere-Rocky View said.

Previous to her political career, Aheer was a musician.

One song she performed for DI clients on Sunday was A Red, Red Rose – a popular wedding song derived from a Robbie Burns poem.

Aheer said Robbie Burns dinners bring people together as a community.

“If they do come from Scottish heritage we’re able to bring this event to them which they may have celebrated with their families in the past, and hopefully we can bring back some of those memories,” Aheer said.

“These folks are in some hard times right now, so if we can give them an afternoon of music and some love, well, I can’t imagine a better way to spend my afternoon.”

She won’t be eating any haggis – Aheer is vegetarian.