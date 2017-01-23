Alberta government outlines energy efficiency plans

The Alberta government is creating a roadmap to give Alberta a long-term energy-efficiency vision – beginning with a three-program starter kit.

The first program is a residential, no-cost energy saving initiative. This includes free installations of lighting, water fixtures and programmable thermostats in some homes.

The second program focuses on rebates for customers at retails outlets for insulation and appliances.

Finally, there will be a savings program for businesses and non-profits the will offer incentives for using high efficacy products, culled from a comprehensive list.

This is only the beginning, according to Environment Minister Shannon Phillips.

“These initial programs will work to get the ball rolling as we work to re-invest carbon levy revenues to programs that will benefit citizens, households, businesses and communities.”

Energy Efficiency Alberta, a newly-formed government agency, will be in charge of delivering on the initiatives.

The programs are based on recommendations made by an energy conservation advisory panel.

For the average Albertan, Phillips said it would be hard to pin down the cost of a fully energy efficient home – stating it depends on what home owners have already done, the age of their own and other factions.

She did, however, say some of the initiatives they’re pushing are simple and cost effective, like switching out to LED lighting, faucet aerators and programmable thermostats.

“It’s actually quite amazing what you can do with those very simple changes,” she said. “And those are exactly the kinds of programs our province is looking at supporting.

The government is also looking to explore the possibility of solar farms to power its operations.

On top of lowering emissions, Phillips said the programs will create about 50 jobs for every $1 million invested.