Calgary comics learn to laugh about mental health

Cracking jokes about mental illness might not be your idea of a good time, but that’s exactly what Rena Far did last night.

Standing Up for Mental Health, organized by the University of Calgary’s Mental Health Awareness Club (MHAC), invited 11 first-time comics to get on stage and talk frankly about their mental health – nothing was off limits.

“Each of us is going to include a bit about our own mental health experiences, good or bad,” said Rena Far, co-president of the MHAC and stand-up rookie.

The performers spent the past weekend writing jokes and preparing their routines for a sold-out audience at Yuk Yuk’s Comedy Club.

“It’s a great opportunity for us – and for me personally – to talk about topics we’d be uncomfortable with bringing up in a serious manner, but are easier to bring it up in the context of a comedy show,” the health sciences student said.

“We know there’s a big connection between being able to laugh and being able to be mentally healthy.”

Far said she learned a lot about herself during the three-day writing process.

“I really do love to laugh, when I can find the strength in me to reach out to people and share laughs with them, it really helps with my own mental health as well,” she said.