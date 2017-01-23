Calgary comics learn to laugh about mental health
Student group hopes to normalize conversation, end stigma though comedy
Cracking jokes about mental illness might not be your idea of a good time, but that’s exactly what Rena Far did last night.
Standing Up for Mental Health, organized by the University of Calgary’s Mental Health Awareness Club (MHAC), invited 11 first-time comics to get on stage and talk frankly about their mental health – nothing was off limits.
“Each of us is going to include a bit about our own mental health experiences, good or bad,” said Rena Far, co-president of the MHAC and stand-up rookie.
The performers spent the past weekend writing jokes and preparing their routines for a sold-out audience at Yuk Yuk’s Comedy Club.
“It’s a great opportunity for us – and for me personally – to talk about topics we’d be uncomfortable with bringing up in a serious manner, but are easier to bring it up in the context of a comedy show,” the health sciences student said.
“We know there’s a big connection between being able to laugh and being able to be mentally healthy.”
Far said she learned a lot about herself during the three-day writing process.
“I really do love to laugh, when I can find the strength in me to reach out to people and share laughs with them, it really helps with my own mental health as well,” she said.
“I think the comedic atmosphere is a great first step towards breaking that barrier and normalizing the conversation around mental health,” Far added.