Calgary council approves downtown economic summit

Council voted unanimously to support Coun. Druh Farrell’s pitch to hold a downtown economic summit to discuss the new reality in the core.



Coun. Farrell said after giving small business a tax break today – and noting most of those were outside the core – it is time to help the core specifically.



What we dealt with this morning is the symptom of a weak downtown,” she said. “Forty per cent of our non-residential tax base comes from the downtown core.”



The summit could be held in early March, according to Calgary Economic Development (CED) president and CEO Mary Moran.



CED would organize the summit. It’s already holding one in early February on subjects such as agribusiness, creating an inland port, and the tech sector.



The summit proposed by Farrell, however, will focus on real estate specifically, and how to adapt to a new, leaner oil industry that might not need the office space available in the core.



Moran said CED’s real estate committee, which is made up of industry volunteers, has already been at work developing suggestions and strategies.



She spoke about the possibility of converting commercial space to residential space as just one example of the ideas being floated to help transform the downtown.



“We have assessed Calgary and now were going out and benchmarking it against other jurisdictions to see if that can actually be done here,” said Moran.



Farrell said because this is a structural recession rather than a cyclical one, action will be needed sooner or later.



“What we’re learning is that downtown isn’t going to bounce back and we can’t just wait this one out,” she said