SAIT Trojans turn up the volume for mental health

Students at SAIT turned up the volume and got their spin on to challenge mental health stigma on Monday.

A total of 100 spin bikes were set up in SAIT’s main atrium for an hour-long spin class (DJ included) to kickoff the third-annual Make Some Noise for Mental Health Campaign.

The campaign, which runs until Feb. 12, brings SAIT student-athletes and mental health advocates together to open up conversations about mental health on campus.

“It’s about getting people engaged with mental health issues, and give people a platform to have a conversation about sometimes scary topics,” said Sheldon Kennedy, honorary chair of the Make Some Noise for Mental Health Campaign.

He said making noise for mental health can be a simple conversation between friends.

“Through my experience, the biggest myth out there is we have to have all the answers and fix our friends that are struggling. I don’t believe that’s the case – we just need to show up and be a listener,” he said.

Samantha Carpenter plays middle for the SAIT Trojans women’s volleyball team, and hoped the sight of 100 spinning athletes would prompt some questions.

“Before this campaign, I think a lot of people were in the dark about where to go for (mental health) services,” she said.

Although she doesn’t personally struggle with mental illness, Carpenter has seen friends and family members fighting their own battles.

“We always talk about mental toughness as a team, and part of that comes from what we’re struggling with in the outside world,” Carpenter said.

She hoped the group spin class, held at SAIT’s central atrium, would encourage fellow students to ask questions about mental health on campus.