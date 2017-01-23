City of Calgary gives small biz $45M to pare tax hit

Help is on its way.

For months, the city has promised to ease the burden of downturn assessment value hikes with a cash infusion, initially to the tune of $15 million. On Monday, however the city announced more money would be coming for struggling entrepreneurs in Calgary.

The new budget? A whopping $45 million, which the city hopes can help cap taxes for 6,000 property owners, and 9,000 businesses at a five per cent increase instead of the 30 per cent some were facing.

"This is the best solution," said Coun. Ward Sutherland. "Is it a silver bullet? Absolutely not."

Coun. Evan Woolley, who had proposed a form of tax relief more than a year ago, said the money has come from the city finding efficiencies and savings.

"This is going to help a lot of people," said Woolley.

On Monday, the motion to create a non-residential phased tax program passed with a 12 to 2 vote, Couns. Diane-Colley Urquhart and Andre Chabot were opposed.



Because of the city’s revenue neutral tax calculations, the downturn is hitting some businesses unexpectedly hard as the high-paying properties are facing devalued property assessments. This is shifting the brunt of taxation outside of the downtown core’s biggest buildings to surrounding medium and small business owners.

The money is coming from one of the city’s many reserve funds, set aside for a rainy day. These funds have been scrutinized as of late, because the city’s squirreled away more than $500 million in emergency funding, $277 million of which isn't allocated.

But not all councillors are impressed with the current assessment model which put businesses in volatile positions.