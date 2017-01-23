Expert outlines wishlist for Alberta Internet access

It’s been about a month since the CRTC ruled that access to high speed Internet should be a basic service across Canada – which was a big win for Albertans, especially those in rural areas.

The CRTC has set up a $750 million fund to roll out infrastructure, and make sure everyone can get the minimum speeds of 50 Mbps downloading, and 10 Mbps uploading.

As plans are set in motion, there are still a few questions in the air.

For one, the CRTC didn’t include any pricing guidelines; instead, they’re relying on market forces to even out price structure.

Barb Carra, VP of Alberta technical agency Cybera, hopes that new infrastructure will allow for more competition, especially in rural areas, to keep prices affordable.

“In some places that may work, but in others we may have to look at additional regulations to make it happen – or other approaches to help keep the market active in those areas,” Carra said.

When talking about the infrastructure itself, Alberta has already spent time and money laying down its Supernet fibre infrastructure. Carra said having something like that already in place could help – or hinder – efforts going forward.

“The fact is, we have an advantage because the Supernet’s in the ground,” she explained. “But it might make it more difficult to qualify or be eligible for some of those additional funding programs, that would allow us to expand what we already have.”