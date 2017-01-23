New theatre company moves into Cochrane

There might be a drop in Cochranites attending the Calgary theatre circuit – they’ve got their own home grown stage plays to attend now.

Teatro Dell’Eco has moved into town, and has already planned four new shows in the first half of 2017.

This includes a classical music concert, a satirical comedy, an environment play and an improvised musical.

Teatro dell’Eco is the brainchild of artistic director Duania Del Ben, who originally founded the company in Italy, 2007.

“The idea was to promote messages which are important to society,” Del Ben explained. “One of the most important messages we wanted to promote was about the environment.”

She restarted the company when she moved to Edmonton in 2013, and has now brought it with her to Cochrane – but through all the transitions, the values have never changed.

One of their first projects is an environmental collaboration with the Town of Cochrane, about upcoming organic waste collection program.

The play itself promotes the program, but it’s not a collection of lecturers boasting the merits of garbage collection.

“It’s still a magical play. It’s not really technical – it’s about how we can be more environmentally friendly,” Del Ben said. “It’s not just about the Cochrane area, but all over Alberta. It can be applied everywhere.

That’s Del Ben’s main focus now – they wrapped up auditioning local talent just over a month ago.

The play will debut in April, but before that the season will kick off with a concert by the Vaughn String Quartet, and an adaptation of the Screwtape Letters by James Forsyth. The season ends in May with a 90 minute musical, created based on audience suggestions, by Grindstone Comedy.