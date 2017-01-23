'Presumptive tests' revealed apparent blood at Garland farm

Chemical tests that make blood glow told forensic identification expert Staff Sgt. Tim Walker that there was likely blood in two separate outbuildings of the Garland farm, court heard Monday.

Douglas Garland, 56, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder for the apparent June 2014 slayings of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their five-year-old grandson Nathan O’Brien.

Crown prosecutor Vicki Faulkner told court on day one that they’re going to prove Garland took their lives because of a long-held grudge against the Likneses in relation to an oil and gas pump that “never made any money, and never made anyone famous.”

Walker, who was the lead for the Calgary area RCMP forensic identification unit in 2014, said he used to “presumptive tests” in an effort to find blood on the Garland farm during his first examination July 5, 2014, the day after Sgt. Troy Switzer, a paramedic for the Alberta Emergency Response Team stormed the property.

Switzer told the court that he and the rest of ERT were called to the Garland farm for a possible “hostage rescue,” but upon finding no bodies or persons needing medical assistance, they began searching the property.

It was during that search that Switzer said they found a smouldering “extremely hot” burn barrel, and a black duffle bag in an outbuilding containing a knife, two pairs of handcuffs and a billy club.

Following Switzer’s testimony, Walker told court the forensic identification unit conducted a “Blue Star” exam that sprays a chemical causing blood to become fluorescent, coupled with Hemosticks (also causing blood to glow ), before taking swabs of the apparent blood to be sent for lab testing and confirmation.

In his examination of two outbuildings on the Garland farm, Walker said he found what appeared to be blood on light switches of both, after conducting the presumptive tests.

Walker told the court of how upon his arrival on the farm he also found a “ smouldering ” burn barrel, which he extinguished with a garden hose.

Following his examinations of the outbuildings looking for blood, Walker told the court he then began the tedious task of sifting through “embers, ash and that kind of debris,” from the burn barrel.

"We emptied them onto a large tarp and began sifting,” he said, adding that they used different sizes of sifters to separate large items from smaller items and began putting anything they thought could be of interest aside.

Walker said they found bits of electronic microchips, cloth and burnt paper.

“We just wanted to highlight these items and maybe they could be examined further,” he said.

After turning over his findings to a Calgary Police Service member that evening, Walker said he returned to the farm the following day to sift through a large ash pile found on the farm.

Walker said they began by skimming the top layer, and then "almost like peeling an onion skin...removing layers as we could," they began sifting through the pile.

The search revealed what Walker said looked like a tooth, a pair of glasses, bone and more pieces of electronic microchips.