What do Calgarians want to know from Justin Trudeau?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is currently travelling across Canada to touch base with Canucks.

On Tuesday, the Liberal leader will be at the University of Calgary’s MacEwan Hall to take questions from Calgarians.

Jenna LeBlanc, a student at St. Mary’s University in Calgary, is hoping for a chance to ask Trudeau about his plan for a federal carbon tax which is set to roll-out in 2018.

The biological studies student isn’t opposed to the idea of a country-wide carbon tax – but she wants to know where the money is going.

“I’d like to know if that money will be reinvested in clean energy initiatives, or maybe used for infrastructure that lets people use less carbon-heavy options, such as bike lanes or public transit,” LeBlanc said.

More than 1,000 people have expressed interest in attending on a Facebook page for the event, including Rachel Smith-Gay, a Canadian Studies student at UofC.

"I have a lot of questions and concerns regarding First Nations, Metís and Inuit issues, particularly what concrete actions are actually being taken in regards to the national inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women and girls,” Smith-Gay said.

Andrew Thompson, a grade 12 student at Rundle High School in Calgary who plans on attending the event, said he feels there is a disconnection between the prairie provinces and Ottawa.

“I plan to ask Mr. Trudeau what his goals are in terms of closing the communication gap between himself and western voters,” Thompson said.

High River resident Treena Newton is concerned about the new president south of the border.

“I'm concerned about the shift in our relations with the U.S. and curious what Trudeau might be anticipating,” Newton said.