Good samaritan robbed after stopping to help apparent breakdown near Cochrane

Early Saturday afternoon, a woman driving east on Highway 1 near Cochrane stopped to help a group of four women, whose vehicle appeared to have broken down.

According to Cochrane RCMP, the group of women were standing next to a car with the hood up and waving for assistance.

When the good samaritan got out of her vehicle, she was assaulted by one of the four females pretending to seek help.

The group then fled in the victim’s vehicle.

The car with its hood up was found to be a recently stolen vehicle from Calgary.

The victim’s vehicle was located soon after the robbery on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation. The four suspects fled into the woods on foot, according to a release from Cochrane RCMP.

The Calgary Police Dog Service, HAWCS, and Cochrane RCMP were able to locate and arrest two of the four suspects.

Karine Beaver, 25, and Michelle Twoyoungmen, 27, both from the Stoney Nakoda First Nation, were charged with robbery and possession of property obtained by crime.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 23, 2017 in Cochrane.