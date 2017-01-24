Calgarian’s independent board game is already a record breaker

It took Gordon Hamilton 31 years to get his board game Santorini into the hands of players.

The competitive city builder game was designed in the space of 30 minutes, cheekily based off a poster Hamilton spied in 1985.

“I looked at a poster of corporate executives battling it out on ladders – trying to climb skyscrapers,” he laughed. “Looking at the poster, I thought, ‘I can make a game out of that.’”

While he had a skill in creating puzzles and games, Hamilton’s hand at marketing and publishing wasn’t quite so adept.

But three decades later, the quality of the game proved itself when Hamilton teamed up with Alberta’s Roxley Games and put the Santorini project on Kickstarter.

It raised $700,524, becoming the most successful Kickstarter project in Alberta’s history.

The Game

Santorini sells itself on the hook, “Learn it in 30 seconds, play it for life.”

Hamilton is a self-described minimalist, and designed the game to be as simple and fun as possible.

Two players face off on a tiled play area, each with two workers. On your turn, you may move a worker and create one level of the tower on their tile. The aim of the game is to create a tower three levels high, and climb to the third level of the tower. Your opponent can block your progress by capping off the third level of the tower – effectively removing it from play and forcing you to concentrate new efforts on another tile.

There are also special Greek God cards that offer special builder abilities.

An average game takes about 10 to 15 minutes.

The Journey

A 31-year journey doesn’t come without it’s sacrifices. Hamilton originally envisioned the game using Greek nudes.

Roxley, the publisher, wanted to go with a funner, more cartoonish aesthetic – to which Hamilton eventually conceded.

“But of course, that would take away from the eight-year-olds and five-year-olds,” he said.

But the heart is still the same – as it is in all Hamilton’s works. Hamilton works creating puzzles for kids at Math Pickle, but his personal passion is creating board games. He’s created somewhere around 50 games.

“It’s a creative outlet for someone who was obviously into mathematics,” Hamilton explained. “I consider myself an artist, but I don’t work in colours. What I really excel at is working on game mechanics, as an artist, as a mathematician.”