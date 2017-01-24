Calgary bridge renamed for reconciliation with those from residential schools

CALGARY — An iconic Calgary bridge officially has a new name.

City council passed a motion Monday evening to rename the Langevin Bridge on 4 Avenue S.E., as Reconciliation Bridge.

The bridge was built in 1910, and named after Hector-Louis Langevin, a Father of Confederation and a key player in the development of the residential school system.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi says the renaming is a sincere act of reconciliation with those who suffered abuse in residential schools.

A re-dedication ceremony for the bridge is expected to be held later this year.