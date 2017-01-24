Calgary buskers free to amp up after one-year pilot

Busking in Calgary can now turn amps up to 11 (as long as that’s below the 65 decibel level.)

After a year-long pilot, where the city’s community standards department opted to charge buskers a premium to amplify, buskers can now use speakers and amps as they please – and it’s gratis.

The only caveat is the noise levels must fall within the city’s community standards bylaw, which prohibits ruckus between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m., and could land you in hot water if you’re playing above 65 decibels measured over an hour-long period.

Although the change seems quiet, the city’s 2016 busking license pilot has made a few tweaks to how performers work.

Sarah Iley, manager of the city’s Culture and Community Services, said they got rid of the $50 busk stop identification, which originally gave performers the right to amplify in set locations.

“It got overly complicated,” said Iley. “Rather than having to kind of purchase the right to amplify, we’re just recognizing that busking amplification is the same as any other kind of sound emanating in the public space – anything covered by the community standards bylaw.”

Now, it’s a free-for-all. Buskers can pick up free ID, but must pay $25 to perform at transit stations.

Kate Stevens, a 17-year-old performer, says this really opens up the types of busking people can expect to see on Calgary streets.

“I have friends who are beatboxers and they now can be amplified on the street,” Stevens said. “It’s really good to get that out there.”

Stevens started seriously busking at 12 and feared her songs wouldn’t be loud enough without an amp. Back then her ukulele was electric, but now she’s grown to love intimate acoustic sets when she hits the streets to perform.