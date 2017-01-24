Calgary man accused of luring 14-year-old girl from Utah over Internet
CALGARY — A 22-year-old man from Calgary has been charged with luring a 14-year-old girl from Utah after the two met on social media.
The Internet Child Exploitation unit partnered with Layton City Police in Utah on the investigation.
Police allege the accused was involved in a sexually explicit conversation with the girl and lured her into sending compromising photos.
Police say the online chats were discovered by the girl's parents.
Aaron Scott Jovanovic, 22, is charged with two counts of child luring as well as making, possessing and accessing child pornography.
