Calgary man charged with child luring

A Calgary man has been charged with child luring and faces several child pornography charges after an investigation conducted by ALERT and police in Utah.

According to ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit, the suspect met a 14-year-old Utah girl online through social media, and the two were involved in sexually explicit conversation.

The suspect allegedly coerced the teen into sending compromising photos.

The victim’s chats were discovered by her parents, who contacted police in that state. They, in turn, contacted ALERT.

The accused was arrested at his home in Calgary’s Mayland Heights neighbourhood on Jan. 19.

Police seized numerous electronic devices during the arrest.