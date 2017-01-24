Large amount of evidence collected in Douglas Garland triple-murder trial

CALGARY — Jurors in a triple-murder trial are beginning to get an idea of the sheer volume of evidence in an investigation into the disappearance of a Calgary couple and their grandson.

Lead investigator Const. Ian Oxton told court that there were 1,400 pieces of evidence gathered — the most he's seen in 9 1/2 years on the job.

Oxton said he was the first forensic investigator at Douglas Garland's farm after a search warrant was issued and he spent nine days on the property.

Garland is charged with first-degree murder in the disappearance of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their five-year-old grandson Nathan O'Brien in 2014.

Const. David Blackwood testified that he was responsible for photographing Garland and seizing his clothes after his arrest.