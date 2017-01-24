Large amount of evidence collected in Douglas Garland triple-murder trial
CALGARY — Jurors in a triple-murder trial are beginning to get an idea of the sheer volume of evidence in an investigation into the disappearance of a Calgary couple and their grandson.
Lead investigator Const. Ian Oxton told court that there were 1,400 pieces of evidence gathered — the most he's seen in 9 1/2 years on the job.
Oxton said he was the first forensic investigator at Douglas Garland's farm after a search warrant was issued and he spent nine days on the property.
Garland is charged with first-degree murder in the disappearance of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their five-year-old grandson Nathan O'Brien in 2014.
Const. David Blackwood testified that he was responsible for photographing Garland and seizing his clothes after his arrest.
Blackwood said Garland was calm and co-operative.
