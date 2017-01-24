Man with gunshot wound dumped at Calgary clinic, later dies in hospital

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man with an apparent gunshot wound was dropped of at a city health clinic and later died of his injuries.

Police were called by medical staff at the Sheldon Chumir Centre around 9 p.m. Monday after a man with a gunshot wound was dropped off at their location. According to police, another man fled from the clinic and made his escape in a white Pontiac G5.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital where he later died.

Later in the evening, police located along 17 Avenue SW what they believe is the same vehicle that fled from the clinic. One man was taken into custody for questioning. Police don't know if that person has anything to do with the incident.

The man released from custody early Tuesday morning.

An autopsy has been scheduled for later Tuesday.