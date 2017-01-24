New photos released in Trevor Lomond homicide case; Calgary police

Calgary police detectives have released additional details and photos in their investigation of 33-year-old Trevor Jordan Lomond’s homicide.

On Sept. 13, 2016, Lomond was found in life-threatening condition at a home in the 1600 block of 42 St SW.

On Sept. 21, 2016, the victim died and the CPS homicide unit took over the investigation.

Last week, CPS reached out for the public’s health to unearth new information in the case.

Now, police say they are trying to locate a man believed to be behind the wheel of a car that was seen in the area where Lomond was fatally assaulted.

The car was a newer model Toyota Camry; although police say it’s possible it was a rental. Officials have released a photograph in hopes the public can help identify him.