Restraints, weapons, hacksaw and lock picks amongst items seized from Garland farm

Dozens of handcuffs, restraints, lock picking tools, handgun pieces and ammunition were found in the rafters of an outbuilding on the Garland farm, court heard Tuesday.

Douglas Garland, 56, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder for the apparent June 2014 slayings of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their five-year-old grandson Nathan O’Brien.

The Crown said on day one of the trial that they intend to prove Garland killed the Likneses because of nearly seven-year-old grudge stemming from work Garland did on an oil and gas pump for Alvin “that ever made any money and never made anyone famous.”

Const. Ian Oxton, the primary forensic investigator on the case, took court through numerous pieces of evidence seized from the Garland farm in July of 2014—many of which were sent away for subsequent DNA testing.

Oxton said during their investigation they seized “in excess of 1,400 exhibits,” more than he had ever seized in any investigation.

Items included a hacksaw and blades that Oxton said looked out of place.

“It appeared to be very clean…very shiny,” he said, noting the other items found in that area were covered in dust, and adding that the item was then sent away to the lab for DNA testing.

Further, Oxton said investigators discovered a box containing dozens of restraints (metal handcuffs , leather restraints, cotton restraints)—one he said was so old fashioned he didn’t even recognize—and others generally used to shackle prisoners.

"Some of them appeared to be very new and recently purchased," he said.

Another box from the rafters of the outbuilding contained round upon round of ammunition as well as three handgun bodies, pieces to make a handgun, handgun silencers and parts of a T aser .

Keys, lock parts, locksmithing tools and lock picking tools were also found in abundance in a box in the same outbuilding.

Court also heard from Cst. David Blackwood who photographed and seized Garland’s clothes upon his arrest. The photos indicated Garland had a cut above his right lip and on the top right side of his forehead, as well as a badly bruised right knee and cut thumb.

Det. Colum Cavilla also told the court about seizing Garland’s shoes on the day of his arrest.

"I was directed to seize them…for the preservation of evidence,” he said. “They were running shoes.”

Photos shown in the courtroom pictured a worn pair of mostly white running shoes.