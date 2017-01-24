Restraints, weapons, hacksaw and lock picks amongst items seized from Garland farm
Police found numerous items of interest in the rafters of an outbuilding on the Garland farm including handguns, handcuffs and lock picking tools
Dozens of handcuffs, restraints, lock picking tools, handgun
Douglas Garland, 56, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder for the apparent June 2014 slayings of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their five-year-old grandson Nathan O’Brien.
The Crown said on day one of the
Const. Ian Oxton, the primary forensic investigator on the case, took court through numerous pieces of evidence seized from the Garland farm in July of 2014—many of which were sent away for subsequent DNA testing.
Oxton said during their investigation they seized “in excess of 1,400 exhibits,” more than he had ever seized in any investigation.
Items included a hacksaw and blades that Oxton said looked out of place.
"It appeared to be very clean…very shiny," he said, noting the other items found in that area were covered in
Further, Oxton said investigators discovered a box containing dozens of restraints (metal
"Some of them appeared to be very new and recently purchased," he said.
Another box from the rafters of the outbuilding contained round upon round of ammunition as well as three handgun bodies, pieces to make a handgun, handgun silencers and parts of a T
Keys, lock parts, locksmithing
Court also heard from Cst. David Blackwood who photographed and seized Garland’s clothes upon his arrest. The photos indicated Garland had a cut above his right lip and on the top right side of his forehead, as well as a badly bruised right knee and cut thumb.
Det. Colum
"I was directed to seize them…for the preservation of evidence,” he said. “They were running shoes.”
Sgt. Lynn Gallen, forensic crime scene officer and expert in footwear and footwear impressions, testified Friday in the trial about bloody footwear impressions found at the Liknes home—a potential match to a Dr. Scholls Delta 2 W13 shoes.