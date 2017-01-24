Séan McCann talks music and mental health at Calgary’s National Music Centre

Séan McCann is very open about his mental health struggles.

One of the founding members of the Canadian band Great Big Sea, McCann doesn’t shy away from discussing his experience being sexually abused, and later life struggles with alcoholism because of it.

It’s this openness that led to McCann being named a Bell Let’s Talk ambassador, and he'll be speaking about his past on Jan. 25, at Studio Bell.

“I’ve learned from my own experiences that secrets can kill you. And the only way to defeat is a secret is to tell it,” McCann said.

“It hurts every time I revisit this truth, but my shows are very happy shows. I can demonstrate quite physically, in real time, this happened, but I’m okay.”

McCann points out that music has a huge power to help people. McCann is working on a new music project at the National Music Centre in fact, as one of the current Artists in Residence.

His aim is to use the historic instruments, and all the life they still possess, to record something that will reach the listeners artificial screens and into their hearts.

“Music means so much to me because it saved my life. Music is medicine.”

He said the first step in acknowledging a problem is talking about the truth, however hard that may be – it’s the only way to start the healing.