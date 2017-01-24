Trudeau tells Calgary he misspoke when he said oilsands need to be phased out

CALGARY — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he misspoke earlier this month when he talked about phasing out the oilsands.

He says petrochemicals from the oilsands will always be valuable — even though the world is moving away from fossil fuels.

Trudeau angered many in Alberta when he told a town-hall meeting in Ontario that the oilsands need to be phased out.

Alberta Opposition Leader Brian Jean responded by saying that Trudeau would have to go through him and four million other Albertans first.

Trudeau says he understands that critics will always try to jump on his words, but points to his approval of pipeline projects needed to develop the oilsands.