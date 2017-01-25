News / Calgary

Bone, teeth, glasses and shackles amongst debris in ash pit from Garland farm

Const. Oxton spent 10 months sifting through the ashes from Garland farm. He found two kilograms of biological material, including 17 possible tooth fragments

Layout of the Garland farm for reference.

Const. Ian Oxton broke momentarily, choking up, as he told court about sifting through ashes from the Garland farm for nearly 10 months, finding 17 fragments of what he believed to be teeth.

Possible teeth fragments from ashes seized from Garland farm.

Oxton told court of how after collecting 120 gallons of ashes from the farm in March 2015 he began the tedious process of sifting through the ashes.

In his search, he found a pair of glasses, a small earring, buttons and pieces of shackles, along with two kilograms of biological material (teeth fragments and hair), and part of a circuit board for a Toyota vehicle key in the ash from the farm where the Crown alleges Douglas Garland killed and burned the bodies of five-year-old Nathan O’Brien and his grandparents Alvin and Kathy Liknes in the summer of 2014.

Items located in the ash pit from the burn barrels at the Garland farm included glasses, burnt socks, shackles and the circled item which is a piece of a circuit board for a Toyota vehicle key.

Bone fragments found in the ash at Garland farm.

Garland is standing trial for three counts of first-degree murder in relation to their deaths.

On Wednesday, day two of Oxton’s testimony, he told the court of apparent flattening and discolouration also visible in the grass near three south outbuildings on the Garland farm.

Discolouration of grass noticed by Oxton on Garland farm.

“I remember some of the tips of the grass being black... like they'd been chemically burned,” he said.

In the three south outbuildings , Oxton said investigators found more disturbing evidence—he testified Tuesday of dozens of handcuffs, restraints and a straight jacket found on the farm, as well as of weapons such as daggers, whips and handguns—including a bag of adult diapers and more restraints.

Restraints, handcuffs and shackles seized from the Garland farm.

Weapons including knives and daggers from the Garland farm.

“I believe these to be handcuffs we generally use to restrain youth, children or small adults,” he said of one pair of cuffs recovered.

In the Garland home, in a bedroom believed to be Douglas Garland's, Oxton said they found tyvek suites , chemical gloves, and various literature, including a book called Handbook of Poisoning.

Disturbing literature found at the farm included this book called Handbook of poisoning.

In the garage of the home , Oxton said they found both chloroform and insulin, and near another outbuilding on the farm police found three liquid nitrogen containers, according to the constable, who said RNase Away, an agent used to "destroy DNA," was also found.

Exhibits collected were sent away for DNA testing, according to Oxton. Court is expecting to hear from a DNA expert in charge of testing in this case and about the results of those tests later in the trial.

One of three liquid nitrogen containers found on the Garland farm.

Oxton testified that he conducted tests on Garland’s green Ford F150 truck. Using a presumptive test called Blue Star—where a chemical is sprayed making blood glow— Oxton said he got positive results for blood on numerous areas of the truck including the bed, tailgate and license plate.

