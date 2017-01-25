Bone, teeth, glasses and shackles amongst debris in ash pit from Garland farm
Const. Oxton spent 10 months sifting through the ashes from Garland farm. He found two kilograms of biological material, including 17 possible tooth fragments
Const. Ian Oxton broke momentarily, choking up, as he told
Oxton told
In his search, he found a pair of glasses, a small earring, buttons and pieces of shackles, along with two kilograms of biological material (teeth fragments and hair), and part of a circuit board for a Toyota vehicle key in the ash from the farm where the Crown alleges Douglas Garland killed and burned the bodies of five-year-old Nathan O’Brien and his grandparents Alvin and Kathy Liknes in the summer of 2014.
Garland is standing trial for
On Wednesday, day two of Oxton’s testimony, he told the court of apparent flattening and discolouration also visible in the grass near three south outbuildings on the Garland farm.
“I remember some of the tips of the grass being black... like they'd been chemically burned,” he said.
In the three south
“I believe these to be handcuffs we generally use to restrain youth, children or small adults,” he said of one pair of cuffs recovered.
In the Garland home, in a bedroom believed to be Douglas Garland's, Oxton said they found
In the garage of the
Exhibits collected were sent away for DNA testing, according to Oxton.
Oxton testified that he conducted tests on Garland’s green Ford F150 truck. Using a presumptive test called Blue Star—where a chemical is sprayed making blood glow— Oxton said he got positive results for blood on numerous areas of the truck including the bed, tailgate and license plate.
