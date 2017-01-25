Calgary cabbie hoping to change bylaw, shelve plate ‘indefinitely’

It’s no surprise that Calgary’s cab industry is hurting.

It probably has a lot to do with the mix of the economic tough times, layoffs, lack of airport trips, increased cabs on the road and new transportation network competition.

For 2016, the city’s reporting 450,000 fewer trips than 2015, and average hourly revenue is down to $14.95 from $17.55 in 2014.

On Wednesday, the Livery and Transportation Advisory Committee will discuss the merits, if any, of allowing taxi license owners the privilege of shelving their plates until things bounce back, and they’re prepared to return to the industry.

A submission, penned by driver Jatinder Cheema, asks the advisory committee to consider changing the current livery bylaw, which states drivers must use their plates 250 days out of the year, and opt for an approach that would allow some in the privileged plate-owner positions to take a break.

“In the current economic climate, demands are much slower and additional supply continues to come online through the release of non-transferable taxi plate licenses, and the introduction of Transportation Network Companies (TNCs),” wrote Cheema. “Overall, the purpose of this submission is that there should be enough business for available taxis…that is currently not the case and I don't think in the current economic downturn adding more plates will help drivers to make both ends meet.”

The bylaws state that drivers must notify the Livery Inspector if their plate isn’t used for more than 30 days and “surrender” it to the inspector for the period it’s not in use.

Although some plates are transferable, and owners can arrange subleases, Cheema’s letter suggests this isn’t ideal.

“There is very little incentive to do so without engaging in illegal subleasing,” he writes. “The option to “shelve” my plate would be far preferable.”