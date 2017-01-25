Calgarian charged in cocaine trafficking investigation

Calgary police have arrested one man and laid nine charges in relation to a cocaine trafficking investigation.

Following a tip from the public, the CPS Strategic Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant on Jan. 19, at a home in the 100 block of Huntington Park Green NW. One man was found in the home and arrested without incident.

In the home, police found a can of Comet with a false bottom that contained 11.4 grams of cocaine, 20 fentanyl pills – and an additional 18.3 grams of cocaine in a Ziploc bag.

A pump-action 12-gauge shotgun with a muzzle flash limiter was also located, hidden inside a snowboard bag under the snowboard.

Police have charged Brandon Ilir Redjepi, 31, of Calgary, with two counts of trafficking cocaine, two counts of possessing proceeds of crime and one count each of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, unsafe storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possession of a prohibited device