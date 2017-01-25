Calgary hosts forum on cancer care for indigenous individuals

An early cancer diagnosis can save your life, but many indigenous people in Canada face challenges simply getting to a doctor.

A recent report assessed care for indigenous people in Alberta and found the survival rate of those with cancer is 53 per cent, significantly lower than non-indigenous patients.

“We know there’s a disproportionate number of indigenous individuals with cancer in Canada,” said Pam Tobin, director of the First Nations Indigenous Metís Cancer Control Strategy (FNIMCCS) with the Canadian Partnership Against Cancer (CPAC).

A two-day forum is being held in Calgary this week to discuss how to improve access to treatment for indigenous people with cancer.

“The cancer journey itself is complex for anybody,” Tobin said.

“It’s more complex for the indigenous population because many live in rural, remote, or isolated communities, so it’s not easy to access treatment or care,” she said.

Indigenous individuals aren’t often screened for cancer on a regular basis, which Tobin attributes to poor access to diagnosing facilities and a mistrust of the health care system.

“Within Canada, you can travel up to 29 hours from our most rural and remote Inuit communities to access a facility where you could be diagnosed,” Tobin said.

As a result, people are getting diagnosed at a later stage – resulting in a poorer prognosis.

Another challenge is the lack of access to culturally appropriate care. Tobin said patients sometimes feel their worldview and cultural practices are not respected during treatment.

It’s not about western medicine vs. traditional medicine – the two should compliment each other, Tobin said.