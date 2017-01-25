Calgary after Langevin: Councillor says support funding should follow

A bridge renaming, in its symbolism, has raised questions from Calgary’s indigenous community about action, support and funding towards reconciliation.

Although ridding ye-olde Langevin name from the Riverside Bridge is seen as a fantastic gesture, a more tangible reconciliation act should follow.

The city’s White Goose Flying report, which councillors approved unanimously in 2016, had several municipally-applicable Truth and Reconciliation Commission asks – but so far, the bridge renaming is one of the only actions that’s been moved on.

It’s still early.

Coun. Brian Pincott explains this is just a diving off point on the city’s part. What needs to happen next is participation from all three orders of government to move towards real change.

“We need to get change on the ground beyond naming the bridge, and doing things beyond recognizing the territories we’re on,” said Pincott. “A big place we can play, and we’re trying to figure out how to partner with, is around affordable housing. When it comes to homelessness and housing, the aboriginal population in Calgary has been left out of the conversation.”

A lack of money has impacted local friendship centres, and Pincott is in talks with the federal government to reinstate the needed cash.

As Lorna Crowshoe with the City of Calgary noted to Metro in an email Friday, the Calgary Aboriginal Urban Affairs Committee (CAUAC) is prepping an implementation report for council.

“We have not finalized any items regarding funding or any other details until we have approval going forward,” she wrote, noting it’s too early to talk about what kind of funding actions will come out of the report, which had dozens of “calls to action.”