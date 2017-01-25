Calgary’s older office space might find new life as residential space

Calgary’s core has a glut of office space right now, but what if some of those cubicles were better used as living rooms?

At city council Monday night, as Calgary Economic Development president and CEO Mary Moran made her pitch for an economic summit to tackle that issue, she gave an example of a strategy that’s been used in other cities: turning office buildings into residential space.

Moran said it’s just one idea that’s been floated by CED’s real estate experts, and she thinks the idea could work well in Calgary.

“If you think about young workers, they don’t necessarily want to have a white picket fence, own a car, or have a driveway to shovel,” said Moran.

She points to East Village’s success thus far as proof of that. She said they’re crunching numbers on how converting old offices to residential might work here.

“The economics of it are not easy, by any stretch of the imagination,” said Moran. “So now we’re at the stage of exploring what happened in other cities and did government play a role in that conversion.”

The complaint of Calgary’s downtown closing up shop after 6 p.m. is not new, and Moran said upping residential density will be one way of combating that.

She held up Pittsburgh as an example of a city that has successfully turned some of its older buildings into residential space.

Dr. Michael Glass with the Urban Studies Program at the University of Pittsburgh, said the practice has successfully revitalized parts of the city’s downtown.

“For instance, there’s a cultural district that links one big avenue that contains a lot of performing arts spaces to the convention centre and the downtown core,” he said. “And that is a site where a lot of formerly commercial space has a lot of loft apartments.”

He said empty nesters are moving back into these spaces.

Glass explained that to get the work done, the city often declared buildings as “blighted,” and that opened up developers to federal grants from the Environmental Protection Agency.

Grants aside, Glass said it’s often cheaper to use what’s there, not to mention preserving the city’s history.