Calgary Olympic Bid Exploration Committee looking for architects, engineers

The Olympic Bid Committee has effectively opened their $2.3 million dollar floodgates to companies and contractors who will help them see if the city’s infrastructure is fit for world-fame.

Looking at the city’s “Venues” according to the refined CBEC budget is one of the top responsibilities of the bid exploration plan and will make up 47 per cent of their $5 million budget.

And last week, they set that plan in motion by issuing an RFP to find any and all qualified vendors.

“We’re going to be contracting with a variety of professionals, and that includes architectural and engineering specialists to assist in our work,” said CBEC spokesman Sean Beardow. “A lot of these contractors are going to be engaged on an as-needed basis.”

Beardow noted this is a standard procedure for the process that will help them make their timelines.

The city’s current Olympic infrastructure dates back to 1988, so before embarking on another winter bid process, councillors need to know how the old buildings would fare with the 21st century games.

Beardow said they’ll be looking into every possibility under the sun, building new, revamping old, and other feasibility factors.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi has been vocal against building sports infrastructure because of new International Olympic Committee rules, which he says largely frown on new infrastructure builds.