Calgary police identify shooting victim left at Sheldon Chumir health clinic

A man left at a downtown urgent care clinic with a gunshot wound to the head has been identified following an autopsy on Tuesday.

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) Homicide Unit is investigating the death of Itzel Baatarsuren, 22, who died from his injuries in hospital after being dropped off at the Sheldon Chumir Health Centre on Monday night.

The driver of a white Pontiac G5 fled after dropping Baatarsuren off, according to Calgary police.



Shortly after Baatarsuren was dropped off, police stopped what they believe was the same vehicle on 17 Avenue SW.

One man was taken into custody for questioning but has since been released.

According to CPS, the man’s involvement in the incident is unknown.

Calgary police are looking for witnesses who may have seen the Pontiac near the 900 block of 36 Street NE between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23.

CPS believes the shooting might have occurred in a parking lot in that area prior to 9 p.m.