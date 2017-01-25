Calgary police seek woman wanted on outstanding firearms warrants
Anyone with information on Kassidy Taylor Batchelor, 21, is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers
Calgary police are turning to the public for help in finding a woman wanted on outstanding warrants.
Kassidy Taylor Batchelor, 21, is wanted on outstanding warrants for firearms related offences and for breaching a recognizance.
She is is Caucasian, 5’4” tall, 130 pounds, with blond hair and brown eyes.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to send a tip to Crime Stoppers.
