Calgary school put on lockdown after staff confront two strangers

A school in Calgary’s southeast was put on lockdown this morning after two unknown individuals entered the school.

Det. Andy Nguyen of the Calgary Police Service said the lockdown at St. Matthew School has now been lifted.

He said when the two people first entered the school, they looked out of place and were immediately confronted by staff, and they fled on foot.

It is believed the two left in a vehicle. The school was put on lockdown as a precautionary measure until police could be sure the building was clear.