Calgary Zoo cancels Illuminasia after failing to realize a profit

The Calgary Zoo is blaming the current poor economy for its decision to cancel Illuminasia after a two-year run.

The event featured elaborate Chinese lantern displays around the zoo grounds after regular hours. Visitors had to buy tickets separate from regular admission to see the show.

Zoo spokesperson Lindsey Galloway said the zoo failed to realize a profit in either year. About 60,000 people came through the gates in 2015, while that number dropped to 41,000 last year.

"We were hopong it would be an annual event but that didn’t work out,” he said.

Galloway said the festival had a large upfront cost because the lanterns had to be imported from China. The zoo also brought in 12 artists from China during the summer to start assembling the lanterns and setting up for the show.

The zoo hired a local business – Hanart Culture – to organize the display. Company owner George Zhao said he had hoped the show would have continued on for a longer period of time but realized the economy wasn’t that strong this year.

Zhao was wrapping up a lantern show not far from Washington D.C. when Metro reached him.

Galloway said this year’s sponsor – Sinopec Canada – didn't pull out its funding. They sponsor the zoo in many ways and they will discuss how to reallocate those funds.

Although he couldn’t talk specifics, Galloway said they didn’t lose a lot of money, but even a break-even scenario wouldn't have been good enough.