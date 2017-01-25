CPA membership votes to keep Kaminski as leader

The president of the Calgary Police Association (CPA), Sgt. Les Kaminski, is keeping his post.

Last week, Kaminski was charged with one count of assault with a weapon and one count of perjury after an investigation by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) into the arrest of Jason Arkinstall in 2008.

The allegations have not been proven in court.

An email signed by the CPA’s board of directors and obtained by Metro said 1,573 of the approximately 2,200 members of the association voted in a recent poll by the union, most of them in support of their recently-elected president keeping his post.

Mike Lomore, vice-president of the CPA, said he wasn’t surprised.

“He took a vast majority when he was elected only a few months ago,” said Lomore.

The email states “the CPA recognizes that not all members will agree with the outcome of this poll,” and adds future efforts will focus on reunification of the membership.

Lomore declined to comment on what those efforts might be, citing the fact that the CPA is a private organization.

Former CPA president Howard Burns agreed, but said it’s a complicated situation.

“It’s not a public entity so there's no obligation to share association business. However, there is an overlap with policing – which the public does have a right to know about,” Burns said.

“Ultimately it’s the call of the people who are the elected representatives today.”

The e-mail goes on to point out divisions among the CPS rank and file.

“Although there are factions out there that would like to see us fractured, it is imperative that from here forward, we work towards protecting our membership’s best interests,” the email reads.

Lomore declined to comment on the so-called factions and who they might represent.