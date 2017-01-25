Mark Bellamy steps down as Calgary Lunchbox Theatre artistic producer

Mark Bellamy, artistic producer for three seasons at Lunchbox Theatre, is stepping down from his post, and returning to his first love: performing.

“I’ve been running theatres for the past 17 years, and now I’m taking a little time off to recharge my batteries and hopefully do some more work on stage as an actor – and some freelance directing. Just, not be in charge of anything for a while,” he said.

Bellamy will officially leave at the end of the current season, in July. He has no regrets about it either.

Bellamy was originally brought on board when Lunchbox was in the midst of a crisis – the artistic producer and general manager suddenly stepped aside, and he was brought in to deal with the turmoil.

Not satisfied with simply bringing things back to the status quo, Bellamy made it his mission to stretch and grow the audience, and test the limits for what he could put on the Lunchbox stage.

“I feel like I’ve done that, that’s one of the reasons I think it’s a good time for me to step aside and let someone else continue the next step of the journey,” he said.