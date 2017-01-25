Mom finds new passion as Calgary's lingerie wrestler

Danielle St. Pierre is a full time mom, hard-working real-estate agent and occasional globetrotting ass-kicker who fights exclusively in her underwear.

St. Pierre is “Cow Belle,” Calgary’s representative in the Lingerie Fighting Championships.

She was drafted into the LFC last year, thanks to her good looks, charm and extensive martial arts training, which includes: Brazillian Jiu-Jitsu, Mixed Martial Arts, Filipino Stick Fighting, Judo and most recently a bit of Muay Thai.

The ladies of the LFC are all pretty well trained – just because a butt is in underwear doesn’t make that butt an easier to kick.

St. Pierre travelled to California for her first fight in June last year.

Cage Match



“I thought I would be super nervous – I’d never been in a cage fight before. I’d never done any grappling tournaments or anything,” she recalled.

Although she’d always taken part in sports, St. Pierre was always a self-conscious teenager.

“But when I was waiting in the dressing room, I got excited – I was so pumped, getting out there, it’s so loud, everyone is cheering. You feed off that.”

Shaun Donnelly, LFC founder, said St. Pierre quickly proved herself to be an adaptable fighter, despite losing her first match.

“She’s very easy to work with, having a great attitude and a very positive outlook that rubs off,” he said.

From there, St. Pierre’s fascination with the sport was anything but brief.

Avoiding Wardrobe Malfunctions

But just because she’s excited, doesn’t mean she doesn’t take precautions. This is lingerie fighting after all, and cheeky wardrobe malfunctions aren’t uncommon.

“This is an old dance trick I used to use; you use hairspray to help your costume stick,” she laughed. “Be as cautious as you can, but you can only be so cautious when you’re fighting.”

Because many of the fighters also work as models, fighters generally avoid hitting each other in the face. But they still fight hard, and they’re still in it to win.

And often their families are cheering them on.

Family Support

St. Pierre was surprised she wasn’t the only fighter with kids – in fact, about half the LFC fighters are moms.

“It makes it really cool, because you get to know them and know about their families,” she smiled. “It’s really neat that we’re all empowered to do this, even though we have kids.”

St. Pierre’s husband is very supportive, being an MMA fighter himself, and she said it’s a great way to stay physically active and build up the energy to keep up with her kids.

“We motivate each other to do it. My son has never watched my fights, but he knows I fight, and he thinks it’s the coolest thing in the world. He recently start Jiu-Jitsu himself.”

Danielle “Cow Bell” St. Pierre next enters the ring for a Miami showdown in March.