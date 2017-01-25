MRU now has a tipi to call its own

Everyone is welcome inside Mount Royal University’s (MRU) tipi which was blessed in a traditional ceremony on Wednesday.

John Fischer, director of the Iniskim Centre at MRU, said the Blackfoot-style tipi is a symbol that indigenous education is becoming an integral part of the university, located on Treaty 7 territory – the homelands of the Niitsitapi (Blackfoot) Nations, the T'suut'ina Nation and the Nakoda Nation.

“We’re enhancing our knowledge and other people’s knowledge about the tipi and our culture,” Fischer said.

“A tipi means many things, but to us, it teaches us about the strength of our people, about our relationship to our universe, and it’s a symbol of our home,” he said.

The federal Minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs Carolyn Bennett was there to witness the blessing.

Clarence Wolfleg, also known as Elder Miiksika'am, performed a smudging ceremony and gifted Bennett with a Blackfoot name.

“A name gifting is a symbolic honouring,” Fischer explained.

“This is about self esteem, resilience and really about what the first peoples have to teach Canada,” Bennett said at the ceremony.

“This is a day none of us will forget,” she added.

Many First Nation cultures across Canada have teachings about the tipi – the direction it faces, how it’s painted, and the way it’s put up all hold significance.

Fischer said the structure has been a popular locale already.

“People use it in the day just to sit in, or they take selfies outside of it,” he said.