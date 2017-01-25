Stepmom convicted in beating death of girl appeals to Supreme Court

CALGARY — A Calgary woman serving a life sentence for murdering her six-year-old stepdaughter, Meika Jordan, is appealing to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Marie Magoon is asking the court to overturn her first-degree murder conviction for torturing and beating the child to death in 2011.

It’s unclear if the high court will hear the application.

Magoon was originally convicted of second-degree murder alongside Meika’s biological father, Spencer Jordan, in September 2015.

But Alberta's top court upgraded the convictions for both of them to first-degree.

They were ordered to serve life with no parole for at least 25 years.

The trial heard that Meika Jordan was severely abused over the course of a weekend in November 2011.

Jordan punched his daughter in the stomach and pushed her so hard her head smacked a tile floor. When she refused his order of running the stairs, he dragged her up and down the steps by her ankles and hair.

Magoon also shoved and kicked Meika on the stairs and the girl hit her head again and again. Magoon held the girl by her arms and shook her head on the kitchen floor, asking her why should wouldn't listen to her father.

It appears the first of the assaults was a burn. Magoon held Meika's hand over the flame of a lighter while the girl screamed and urinated.

The couple eventually called an ambulance and paramedics found the girl unconscious and not breathing. Jordan and Magoon told them Meika fell down some stairs.

She died the next day in hospital of head trauma.