Former curriculum developer calls Alberta Education curriculum rebuild ‘secretive’

The former director of curriculum development and research for Edmonton Public School Board said he’s never seen a curriculum-building process as secretive as the one currently being undertaken by Alberta Education.

Metro previously reported on the provincial government’s undertaking of a full curriculum overhaul and how the names of individuals at the reins— the “expert working groups”— aren’t being made public.

Stuart Wachowicz said he applied and was accepted to present to one of the expert working groups and said he had no idea who he was even presenting to.

“The government claims it’s a very transparent process, but even people like myself who are presenting to them don’t even know who is in those groups, what their qualifications are, where they came from, who they represent, and we also do not know what the parameters are that they’re working within,” he said.

I have never before seen or heard of a curriculum process so far removed from the public, so far removed from accountability, and so far removed from the interest of Alberta children.”

Metro attempted to acquire the information through a Freedom Of Information and Privacy Act request through Alberta Education but was told that it would be released within 60 days (around Feb. 13). When Metro asked why the information wouldn’t be released until six months after the process began they cited privacy concerns.

“We intend to release more information about the Expert Working Groups in the coming months, but there are privacy considerations that must be considered and analyzed on a case-by-case basis. This work takes time,” Alberta Education said in an emailed statement.

Wildrose education critic Leela Aheer said this does nothing for transparency, adding that parents and educators need to know the groups aren’t stacked exclusively with people who possess the “NDP worldview.”