'Surprising move': Expert says Jean won't win leadership if pitted against Kenney

Saying he's confident he can defeat the NDP in the next provincial election, Brian Jean announced Thursday he's seeking a “clear mandate” from his party to throw open its doors and unite the right.

The Wildrose leader said he's willing to step down and join a leadership race should a new conservative party emerge from what would be the rubble of the PC and Wildrose.

Mount Royal University Political Science Professor Duane Bratt said the move means Alberta will see a united right-wing party by summer 2017 — led by Jason Kenney.

He said Jean's announcement means the leader is facing the facts developing right of centre in Alberta.

“It’s an acknowledgement that Jason Kenney is going to win the PC leadership," he said.

"What does surprise me is that Jean is going to try and beat Kenney in the leadership of this new party – I think that’s going to be a tough task for him.”

Jean said he is answering the Wildrose membership’s call to unite, and do it under the Wildrose’s grassroots mantra.

“Let me be clear on this point — I plan to be Alberta's next premier," Jean said in his statement.

“While I am confident that Wildrose would defeat (Premier Rachel Notley's) NDP on our own in the next election, consolidating and uniting like-minded conservatives under a single banner is the best chance that we'll be successful."

Bratt noted Kenney’s organizational fundraising skills have wiped out PC leadership opponents, and that in Stephen Harper’s government, Jean was a backbencher while Kenney enjoyed a cabinet position.

“Brian Jean, who went into a tough situation as a Wildrose leader…ran a strong campaign, not spectacular, and yet since that moment has had problems with his own caucus,” Bratt said.