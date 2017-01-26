Calgary Fire Department responds to major fire at Symons Valley Ranch

About 40 people in the Sage Bluff Green had to be evacuated from their homes due to smoke from a fire at Symons Valley Ranch this morning.

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) is still on the scene of a two-alarm fire at the popular farmer’s market in the city’s northwest.

According to a release from CFD, several people called 911 around 6 a.m. Thursday morning to report the fire. Crews arrived to find a commercial building fully engulfed in flames.

Enmax and ATCO crews assisted by shutting off utilities to the structure.

CFD is reporting heavy smoke in the area, and is advising people to stay indoors. No nearby residences are at risk from the fire.

Traffic has also been affected, and police are assisting with road closures.

CFD officials say it’s unknown if anyone was in the building when the fire started, however no injuries have been reported.

Anyone with photos or videos of the fire are asked to share them with investigators by emailing them to piofire@calgary.ca